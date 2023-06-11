ADVERTISEMENT

Fossil park at Karai will be developed as tourist destination, says Minister

June 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Various development projects will be carried out in the future to upgrade the fossil park at Karai village into a tourist destination, according to Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar.

Inaugurating development works in Perambalur on Sunday, Mr. Sivasankar said that various development projects would be carried out in the future to develop the fossil park to help students undertake research in the area.

“As per the Chief Minister’s announcement on development of fossil parks in Perambalur district, which is a vast land of fossils, the park at Karai village will be developed into a tourist destination to attract students from all over the world to the park for study,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to protect the historical fossils in Karai village, development works, including construction of a museum at 436 square metre, overhead water tank, security room and surveillance tower at 269 square metre, and wire fence around the park at 1,600 square metre, were initiated at a cost of ₹7.89 crore.

Earlier, Mr. Sivasankar, in the presence of Collector K. Karpagam, inaugurated road works under the Chief Minister’s Rural Road Development scheme at Alathur Panchayat Union at a cost ₹5.50 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US