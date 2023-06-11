HamberMenu
Fossil park at Karai will be developed as tourist destination, says Minister

June 11, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

Various development projects will be carried out in the future to upgrade the fossil park at Karai village into a tourist destination, according to Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar.

Inaugurating development works in Perambalur on Sunday, Mr. Sivasankar said that various development projects would be carried out in the future to develop the fossil park to help students undertake research in the area.

“As per the Chief Minister’s announcement on development of fossil parks in Perambalur district, which is a vast land of fossils, the park at Karai village will be developed into a tourist destination to attract students from all over the world to the park for study,” he said.

In order to protect the historical fossils in Karai village, development works, including construction of a museum at 436 square metre, overhead water tank, security room and surveillance tower at 269 square metre, and wire fence around the park at 1,600 square metre, were initiated at a cost of ₹7.89 crore.

Earlier, Mr. Sivasankar, in the presence of Collector K. Karpagam, inaugurated road works under the Chief Minister’s Rural Road Development scheme at Alathur Panchayat Union at a cost ₹5.50 crore.

