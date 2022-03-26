Fossil museum begins to attract tourist footfall

The fossil museum at Varanavasi in Ariyalur district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The institution is an important showcase of Ariyalur’s natural history

The 5,200 sq ft fossil museum built at a cost of ₹2 crore in Varanavasi village and inaugurated by the then Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in 2019 to showcase the natural history of the area, is hoping to draw more visitors as the lockdown eases.

“The museum was reopened in November 2020 after closing down for six months during the first wave of the pandemic. While we got just one or two visitors initially, now the number has gone up to around 25-30 people per day. The laying of a direct access road has helped to raise the visibility of the museum,” C. Sivakumar, curator in-charge of the museum, told The Hindu.

Set in 120 acres of badlands — land formations marked by ravines, steep gullies and jagged towers of sand and rock — the museum has been built on underground and mezzanine levels. It contains several displays of rocks, petrified wood, dinosaurs and nine varieties of ammonite fossils, from pre-Cambrian, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.

The wealth of natural history in this area is spread across at least four districts — Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchi and Cuddalore.

The busy Tiruchi-Chennai highway appears to have been a seashore 220 million years ago, when the Indo-Pacific Sea (today’s Bay of Bengal) transgressed and regressed (flooded and evaporated) over the expanse of land covering modern-day Ariyalur, Kallagudi, Dalmiapuram, Kattupirinjiam, Mela Palur, Kunnam, Kozhakalnatham, Uttathur, Karai, Anaipadi and Kallankurichi. In the Cretaceous era, a sudden regression in the area exposed the submerged floor of the sea and possibly caused the extinction of the marine flora and fauna that lived in these waters.

“We are planning to set up trekking paths from the back of the museum, so that visitors can explore the fossil-rich grounds for themselves. Only 40% of the earmarked land (120 acres) has been used for the museum building, because we want to preserve the natural setting as far as possible,” said Mr. Sivakumar.

There have been concerns about cement companies that operate open cast mines in this ecologically fragile area. “The field museum is one of the best ways to preserve the mineral and fossilised deposits of this region because relentless mining may deplete it in a matter of decades. The authorities should aim at creating a network of the natural history museums in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur, and treat them as institutions of national importance, because of the unique prehistoric profile of this region,” said S. M. Chandrasekhar, a consultant geologist and nodal officer for the Ariyalur Fossil Museum.

The museum is open from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday to Sunday (except Friday and government holidays).