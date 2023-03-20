ADVERTISEMENT

Forward Bloc protest against LPG price hike

March 20, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the All India Forward Bloc Party on Monday staged a demonstration in Tiruchi condemning the increase in prices of domestic LPG.

The protesters, who gathered in front of the Collectorate, criticised the Union government for the price increase and demanded a rollback of the recent hike of domestic LPG cylinders.

The demonstration, led by district general secretary Venkatesan, called upon the Centre to reduce the GST rates imposed, as it will affect the power loom industry. They also urged the government to regulate petrol and diesel prices and condemned the reduction of funding for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US