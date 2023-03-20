Forward Bloc protest against LPG price hike

March 20, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Members of the All India Forward Bloc Party on Monday staged a demonstration in Tiruchi condemning the increase in prices of domestic LPG.

The protesters, who gathered in front of the Collectorate, criticised the Union government for the price increase and demanded a rollback of the recent hike of domestic LPG cylinders.

The demonstration, led by district general secretary Venkatesan, called upon the Centre to reduce the GST rates imposed, as it will affect the power loom industry. They also urged the government to regulate petrol and diesel prices and condemned the reduction of funding for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.