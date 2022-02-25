Forum to encourage transgenders take up business ventures launched

A transgender development forum has been floated as part of the Technology Business Incubation Forum (TABIF) at Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College at Research Institute (ADAC&RI), Tiruchi.

The TABIF is funded by Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII-TN) and run by the ADAC&RI at Navalurkuttapattu in Tiruchi. It offers various services including mentoring, technical assistance and promoting business and marketing linkages, legal compliances, guidance for funding and intellectual property rights issues. It also provides co-working space for the incubatees registered under the forum. Incubatees are registered under three categories -- farm level innovators, food product developers and agricultural engineering innovators. The Transgender Development Forum would evolve strategies for transgender empowerment.

Inaugurating the forum recently, P. Masilamani, Nodal Officer and Director of EDII-TABIF, observed that transgenders could excel in entrepreneurship as well and the forum would guide them with business ideas.

R. Senthil Kumar, Incubation Coordinator, said there were plenty of opportunities for startups in processing and value addition of agro products and urged transgenders to tap the potential in the sector.

S.Santhosh, CEO of EDII-TABIF, stated that the forum will identify the requirements of the interested transpersons’ ideas and guide them to get succeed in their business ventures. Padmavathi Vasanthan, Managing Trustee – COROAT, and others participated, according to a press from ADAC&RI.