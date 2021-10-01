Tiruchirapalli

Forum thanks railway

The Thanjavur District Railway Users Association has thanked the Southern Railway for conceding to its demand for a daily train between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi.

It said in a statement that an ‘unreserved express special’ is to be introduced from October 6: train no. 06414 will leave Tiruchi at 6.15 p.m. to reach Mayiladuthurai at 9.40 p.m. From the next day onwards, train no: 06413 will leave Mayiladuthurai at 6.30 a.m. to reach Tiruchi at 9.45 a.m.

It will have stoppages at Kuttalam, Aduthurai, Kumbakonam, Sundaraperumalkovil, Papanasam, Pandaravadai, Thittai, Thanjavur, Alakudi, Budalur, Solagampatti, Tiruverumbur, Manjathidal and Ponmalai.

Thanking the elected representatives and the Southern Railway officials for their support in ensuring the introduction of this train between Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi on the main line, the Association expressed hope that their expectations of operation of MEMU service in this section would also be addressed by the Southern Railway positively.


