Forum thanks Central Railway for operating summer specials through main line

May 25, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thanjavur District Railway Users Association has thanked the Central Railway for announcing the summer special trains from Mumbai to Thoothukudi through main line of the Southern Railway on a trial basis.

Stating that the announcement follows a long-pending request from rail users for a direct connection between Thanjavur and Mumbai through Kancheepuram which was backed up by the elected members of the Parliament.

The summer special train will leave Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal in Mumbai on May 26 and June 2 at 13.15 hours to reach Thoothukudi via. Tiruttani, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram before taking the main line section - Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thanjavur and Tiruchi. It will reach Thoothukudi at 11 p.m. on May 27 and June 3, respectively.

In the return direction, the train will leave Thoothukudi on May 28 and June 4 at 4 a.m. to reach Mumbai on May 29 and June 5 at around 3.40 p.m.

