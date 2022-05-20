Forum protests against fuel price hike
A group of members of National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) staged a demonstration in Srirangam on Thursday condemning the increase in prices of LPG, petrol and diesel.
The women, led by Parvathi, Tiruchi district president of NFIW, raised slogans calling upon the Central government to find a permanent solution to the rising prices, as people have been struggling to make ends meet as the cost of essential commodities had gone up steeply.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.