Forum calls for common fee structure

The Tamil Nadu Correspondents Association of Private Schools has demanded a common fee structure be evolved for the schools under the control of the Directorate of School Education since a common syllabus (“Samaseer Kalvi” syllabus) is being followed in all schools.

Talking to reporters at the sidelines of a “job mela” to recruit teachers for private schools here on Sunday, the association founder president, G.R. Sridhar demanded that in view of the financial stress private schools were facing due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation they should be allowed to collect the fee fixed by the State government.

At the same time, the Association demanded the dissolution of the School Fee Determination Committee since all schools follow the “Samaseer Kalvi” syllabus and fixing different fee structures for different schools should be avoided as done in the Colleges functioning in the State.

It had also exhorted the government to constitute a separate Directorate for Private Schools to eliminate the difficulties in the accreditation process so that the institutions avail the permission to run the school for a span of three years and renew the same thereafter and pleaded that the practice of admitting students without transfer certificates should be dispensed with.

Stating that more than 1,000 qualified persons have attended the “job mela” organised in association with the Find Teacher Post organisation at Bharath College of Science and Management, Mr.Sridhar said around 150 private schools participated and recruited around 600 teachers.