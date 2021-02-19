Tiruchirapalli

Forty-three COVID 19 cases, two deaths

TIRUCHI

The central region on Friday reported 43 fresh cases of COVID-19. Two deaths were reported in the region — one each in Pudukottai and Thanjavur, according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 63-year-old man with a history of coronary artery disease from Pudukottai and an 83-year-old man who had been suffering from chronic kidney disease in Tiruvarur succumbed to the viral infection.

Thanjavur reported 12 fresh cases for COVID-19 and Tiruchi 11. A patient who was undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital was discharged after recovering from the viral infection.

Ariyalur, Karur and Nagapattinam reported three fresh cases each. In Pudukottai, a patient tested positive while Perambalur recorded zero fresh case for the second consecutive day.

