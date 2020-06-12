Forty more test positive in central region

12 June 2020 21:10 IST

Maximum of 8 cases recorded in Nagapattinam district

TIRUCHI

Forty more persons tested positive for COVID 19 in the central region on Friday.

The maximum of eight cases was recorded in Nagapattinam district, followed by seven each in Tiruchi and Thanjavur districts, six each in Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts, four in Ariyalur district and one each in Karur and Perambalur districts.

Advertising

Advertising

A three-year-old child and its 29-year-old mother from Sembanarkovil were among the eight new cases reported in Nagapattinam district on Friday.

A chunk of the new cases from Nagapattinam, Ariyalur and Pudukottai districts constitute returnees from Chennai and northern districts, who are returning to their native villages after restoration of transport services, official sources said.

In Nagapattinam district, committees have been formed at the village level for updating the district administration about the people coming in from Chennai and other places. Officials have stepped up testing of people at the check posts.

In Pudukkottai district, there are now 29 active COVID 19 patients with the addition of six new cases. Two among the new cases are Chennai returnees.

Likewise, of the four new cases in Ariyalur district, three had returned from Tiruvallur and one from Chennai.

The seven new cases in Tiruchi district has taken the total number of active COVID 19 positive patients to 37. Nine persons were discharged on Friday after successful treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

In Tiruvarur district, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases recorded so far crossed 100 on Friday with the inclusion of the six new cases, taking the tally to 105. In Thanjavur district, the seven new COVID 19 positive cases took the total number of affected persons so far past the 140 mark.