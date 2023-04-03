Fortified rice promotional event held at Thanjavur Collectorate

April 03, 2023 04:24 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Thanjavur district administration and the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation utilised the weekly general grievance day meeting held here on Monday for popularising the fortified rice to be supplied to the public through the public distribution shops in the district.

Distributing dishes made using fortified rice, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver said that the rice contained three nutrients – iron, folate and vitamin B12 which would address the anaemia and micronutrient deficiencies.

He distributed pamphlets prepared by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation highlighting the advantages of consuming fortified rice and had sweet pongal, lemon rice, tamarind rice, sambar rice, `pudhina’ (mint) rice and curd rice – made using the fortified rice along the with officials.

The Collector called upon women self-help groups to make the best use of the forthcoming “Kodai Kondattam” (a State-level exhibition on products manufactured by women SHGs) organised by the Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women in Chennai.

Stating that registration for participation in the exhibition has commenced, the Collector urged the aspiring women SHGs to register their names with the Corporation by uploading necessary data through https://exhibition.mathibazaar.com/login before April 7 since the exhibition has been planned from April 15 to May 30 at Annai Theresa Mahalir Valagam, Nungambakkam, Chennai.

In case, the groups found it difficult to register their names through the website, they might approach the District Mahalir Thittam Office at the Collectorate for registering their products for display at the exhibition, he added.