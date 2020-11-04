Demolition of remnants of fort stalled

THANJAVUR

04 November 2020 19:52 IST

An attempt to raze down remnants of the dilapidated fort that once encircled the old Thanjavur town and connected with the Big Temple complex was stalled on Tuesday by cadre of the Communist Party of India (Marxists) and CITU.

The move to demolish the small portion of the Fort remnants near the Kizhavasal area was initiated by the Thanjavur Corporation as part of the town beautification work taken up under the Smart City Project.

Already, a larger extent of the dilapidated fort structure on the northern and north-eastern sides of the old town had given way to new buildings in the past and such new structures including the ones put up under various infrastructure and public welfare schemes were pulled down by the civic body once it had got its detailed project report for the Smart City Project cleared by the Central Government. Further, several tanks within the Corporation limit has also been ‘renovated’ under the project.

Advertising

Advertising

On Tuesday, the CPI(M) Thanjavur town secretary, N.Gurusamy and CITU Thanjavur district deputy secretary, K.Anbu received information that the remnants of the fort near the Vellaipillaiyar temple on the Kizhavasal area being demolished by some people. They rushed to the spot and came to know that the work was carried out as part of the Smart City project.

Subsequently, they called up the Thanjavur Corporation officials and registered their protest. They told officials that if the demolition work was not suspended, the party would mobilise support to save the ‘historic structure.’