Fort Station Road bridge likely to be reopened to traffic in October

TIRUCHI

30 August 2021 20:07 IST

Tiruchi Corporation preparing DPR for rebuilding the road over bridge

While preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for rebuilding the road overbridge (RoB) on Fort Station Road is on, Tiruchi Corporation has decided to complete repair works on the road by September so as to resume traffic from October.

The civic body had originally planned to rebuild the ROB, built in 1876 near Fort Railway Station, utilising funds from the Smart City Mission, in association with Southern Railway. It changed its plan subsequently and decided to seek funds from the State government to execute the project.

Later, the Corporation sent a communication to the State Highways to take control of Fort Station Road. When formal communications were on between the civic body and State Highways on the proposal, the eastern arm of the road suffered extensive damage due to rain, leading to suspension of traffic on it.

It was expected that the State Highways (Project) would take over the road. Since the transfer proposal dragged on for several months, the Corporation, which was under pressure from road users since closure of the road from August last, began temporary restoration work a few months ago at a cost of about ₹1 crore. It simultaneously pursued the proposal on transfer.

But the State Highways is learnt to have expressed its reservation on the proposal. The challenges in land acquisition for expanding the approach roads are said to be the main reason for declining the proposal. However, considering the importance of resuming traffic on the road, the Corporation has decided to complete the repair work by September.

P.M.N. Mujibur Rahuman, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that there was need to reopen traffic on the road at the earliest. Strengthening of the affected portion of the road had reached an advanced stage. The work would be over by September 20 and the road would be reopened to traffic from October. Four-wheelers (light) and two-wheelers would only be allowed.

Stating that it was a temporary arrangement, Mr. Rahuman said the permanent solution lay with the rebuilding of the RoB. The Detailed Project Report had been undertaken for the project and it would be readied within a few weeks. The project was expected to cost about ₹50 crore, including the main bridge, which would be built by Southern Railway. The Corporation would build the approach roads on the two sides.

A clear picture would emerge in a month, the civic body chief added.