Fort station bridge closed in Tiruchi as construction work gets under way

March 23, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The overbridge near the Maris Theatre on Fort Station Road in the city was closed for vehicular movement from Saturday to facilitate the construction of the new structure.

The bridge will be closed for all vehicles, including two-wheelers, until its demolition and construction of the new bridge. Buses and other vehicles have been diverted via Karur Bypass and Thennur bridge.

As the 157-year-old British era structure had become weak, it was decided to demolish it and to build a new one in its place by the Tiruchi City Corporation and the Southern Railway.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per an agreement, the civic body will build retaining walls and approach roads from the Salai Road end and the Main Guard Gate end at a cost of ₹34.10 crore. The portion of the bridge above the railway line will be widened and constructed by the railways. The bridge is expected to be completed within a year.

In December 2024, the Corporation launched work on widening the approach roads of the bridge. However, the bridge has now been closed for traffic to facilitate its demolition.

The police have installed barricades a few metres ahead of the bridge to alert vehicle users about its closure. Police teams have been deployed in shifts along Karur Bypass to ensure the free flow of traffic.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT