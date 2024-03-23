GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Fort station bridge closed in Tiruchi as construction work gets under way

The work is expected to be completed in one year; all vehicles, including buses and two-wheelers have been diverted to Karur Bypass and Thennur bridge

March 23, 2024 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Fort station bridge closed for vehicular traffic in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Fort station bridge closed for vehicular traffic in Tiruchi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SELVA MUTHU KUMAR

The overbridge near the Maris Theatre on Fort Station Road in the city was closed for vehicular movement from Saturday to facilitate the construction of the new structure.

The bridge will be closed for all vehicles, including two-wheelers, until its demolition and construction of the new bridge. Buses and other vehicles have been diverted via Karur Bypass and Thennur bridge.

As the 157-year-old British era structure had become weak, it was decided to demolish it and to build a new one in its place by the Tiruchi City Corporation and the Southern Railway.

As per an agreement, the civic body will build retaining walls and approach roads from the Salai Road end and the Main Guard Gate end at a cost of ₹34.10 crore. The portion of the bridge above the railway line will be widened and constructed by the railways. The bridge is expected to be completed within a year.

In December 2024, the Corporation launched work on widening the approach roads of the bridge. However, the bridge has now been closed for traffic to facilitate its demolition.

The police have installed barricades a few metres ahead of the bridge to alert vehicle users about its closure. Police teams have been deployed in shifts along Karur Bypass to ensure the free flow of traffic.

