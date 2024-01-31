Fort police station all set to move to multi-storeyed building in Tiruchi

January 31, 2024 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Fort police station in Tiruchi City Police limits is all set to move to its own multi-storeyed building, equipped with a host of facilities for petitioners approaching the station.

The Fort police station now functions from a heritage building in Town Hall near Government Museum. Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation, which was entrusted with the task of constructing the new station building, has completed the project.

The new building with ground plus four floors has been constructed at Chinthamani on a piece of land belonging to the police department near Chathram bus stand. The construction of the building was taken up in April - May 2022 at a cost of ₹3.05 crore by the corporation, which implements housing schemes for police personnel across the State. The built-up area of the new building is around 14,500 square feet.

Police sources say provision of lift has been made for the benefit of persons with disabilities and senior citizens approaching the station to lodge complaints and seeking redressal of their grievances. Construction of the building and other associated works have been completed. Power connection from Tangedco is awaited for which the payment had been made. The work of installing the lift will be over by next week and the new building will be ready in February. The building with a ramp has a portico in the front with provision for parking.

The ground floor has a meeting hall, reception hall and separate toilets for men and women with disabilities. The Law and Order wing will function in the first floor and the Crime wing in the second floor. The third floor will house the Fort All Women Police Station, while the fourth floor will have the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, and the Fort Traffic Unit.

Separate rooms have been provided for Inspectors of Police, Sub Inspectors and for maintenance of station records. Rooms have also been constructed for interrogation and keeping arms and ammunition and computers.

Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation has also completed the construction of the station building to house the Session Court police station in Bheema Nagar police quarters. The new building has been provided with lift and other facilities. It is to be handed over to the Tiruchi City Police next month.