Former Vanniyar Sangam functionary hacked to death 

A former Vanniyar Sangam functionary, who was released from prison a fortnight ago after detention under the Goondas Act, was murdered by a rival group late on Wednesday.

Police sources said Kannan, 31, a private ambulance operator who had earlier served as the Mayiladuthurai Town Secretary of Vanniyar Sangam, was with two of his friends when they were cornered by a 20-member rival group. While Kannan, who had criminal cases against him was hacked to death, the other two fled the spot. A team led by Mayiladuthurai DSP Vasantharaj arrested 11 of the accused on Thursday.

A tense situation prevailed in Mayiladuthurai town in the morning. Demanding that all the accused be arrested, Kannan's supporters led by PMK district unit secretary Sithamalli Palanisamy and Vanniyar Sangam State general secretary Sakthivel blocked traffic along Mayiladuthurai-Kumbakonam Road for about half an hour.

They relented and dispersed after assurance by police officials of a definite follow-up action.