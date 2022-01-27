Former Tiruchi Mayor dead

TIRUCHI

Former Mayor of Tiruchi Corporation A. Jaya (AIADMK) died here on Thursday.

She is survived by her husband Rajendran, who is the AIADMK Tiruchi (urban district) lawyers’ wing secretary, and a son. She was briefly ill and died of cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. She was the Mayor of Tiruchi Corporation between 2011 and 2016.

Former Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan and a large number of AIADMK cadres placed wreaths on the mortal remains at her residence in Bheema Nagar, where her body was kept for the public to pay respect before being taken to Oyamari crematorium for the last rites.