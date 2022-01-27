Tiruchirapalli

Former Tiruchi Mayor dead

Former Mayor of Tiruchi Corporation A. Jaya (AIADMK) died here on Thursday.

She is survived by her husband Rajendran, who is the AIADMK Tiruchi (urban district) lawyers’ wing secretary, and a son. She was briefly ill and died of cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. She was the Mayor of Tiruchi Corporation between 2011 and 2016.

Former Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan and a large number of AIADMK cadres placed wreaths on the mortal remains at her residence in Bheema Nagar, where her body was kept for the public to pay respect before being taken to Oyamari crematorium for the last rites.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2022 8:02:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/former-tiruchi-mayor-dead/article38334535.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY