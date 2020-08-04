Former Thanjavur Mayor tests positive

Thanjavur

04 August 2020 19:17 IST

The former Mayor of Thanjavur Corporation, Savithri Gopal has tested positive for COVID-19 and opted for home isolation.

According to sources, the family of Ms. Savithri Gopal had undergone COVID-19 test last week after one of her relatives returned from Chennai. Her test result had returned positive.

With the District Administration making available the `home isolation’ option for the positive cases, she preferred to remain isolated at her residence. Her family members are also in home quarantine.

Similarly, former elected representative of Kumbakonam Municipality, Thamizhagan had also reportedly tested positive and was undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.