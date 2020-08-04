Tiruchirapalli

Former Thanjavur Mayor tests positive

The former Mayor of Thanjavur Corporation, Savithri Gopal has tested positive for COVID-19 and opted for home isolation.

According to sources, the family of Ms. Savithri Gopal had undergone COVID-19 test last week after one of her relatives returned from Chennai. Her test result had returned positive.

With the District Administration making available the `home isolation’ option for the positive cases, she preferred to remain isolated at her residence. Her family members are also in home quarantine.

Similarly, former elected representative of Kumbakonam Municipality, Thamizhagan had also reportedly tested positive and was undergoing treatment at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 4, 2020 7:20:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/former-thanjavur-mayor-tests-positive/article32269724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY