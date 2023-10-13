Former Principal of St. Joseph’s College passes away

October 13, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Former Principal and Rector of St. Joseph’s College Rev. S. John Britto, 77, died here on Friday after a brief illness.

He breathed his last at a private hospital, where he was admitted for a kidney-related issue about 10 days ago, around 5 p.m..

Fr. Britto was one of longest serving principals of the college, between 1991 and 2001 and 2004 and 2005. Prior to this, he served as Rector between 1988 and 1991. After his retirement from academic service, he again became the Rector in 2010 and continued up to 2017. He also served as Secretary of the college between 2009 and 2010. He was the Director of Rapinat Herbarium for more than 20 years.

A professor of Botany, Fr. Britto has many books to his credit and carried out many research projects in Botany for more than 25 years and guided many research scholars. Out of about 61 years of service as a Jesuit, (Member of the Society of Jesus), he spent about 38 years in Tiruchi.

Fr. M. Arockiasamy Xavier, Principal of the college said that Fr. Britto was a great administrator and a multifaceted personality. His contribution to the development of the college and his student-centric initiatives would be remembered for ever.

