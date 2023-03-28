Former Police Inspector sentenced to five years RI in graft case

March 28, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act, Tiruchi, on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a former Inspector of Police of Siruganur police station, S.P. Selvaraj, to undergo five years rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case that was booked against him in 2006.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Selvaraj. A DVAC press release said Selvaraj was arrested by a DVAC team for demanding and obtaining ₹6,000 as bribe from a farmer, Srinivasan of Perakambi village, the complainant, for booking a simple charge in a hurt case against him and to release him in station bail.

The DVAC Tiruchi unit booked a case against Selvaraj under various sections including 13 (2) read with 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act acting on a complaint from Srinivasan. Selvaraj was lodged in the Central Prison at Tiruchi following the verdict, the sources added.