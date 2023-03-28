HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Police Inspector sentenced to five years RI in graft case

March 28, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

 The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act, Tiruchi, on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a former Inspector of Police of Siruganur police station, S.P. Selvaraj, to undergo five years rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case that was booked against him in 2006.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on Selvaraj. A DVAC press release said Selvaraj was arrested by a DVAC team for demanding and obtaining ₹6,000 as bribe from a farmer, Srinivasan of Perakambi village, the complainant, for booking a simple charge in a hurt case against him and to release him in station bail.

The DVAC Tiruchi unit booked a case against Selvaraj under various sections including 13 (2) read with 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act acting on a complaint from Srinivasan. Selvaraj was lodged in the Central Prison at Tiruchi following the verdict, the sources added. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.