Former NIFTEM-K VC predicts fresh water crisis

October 16, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The former Vice-Chancellor of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K), Chindi Vasudevappa, warned that shortage of fresh water could turn a crisis in a few decades.

Delivering the inaugural address at the World Food Day deliberations held at the NIFTEM-Thanjavur here on Monday, he said that everywhere there was a depletion of water resources observed and the water table was drastically going down.

In another 20 years, the fresh water crisis would become a concern to everyone. So, awakening in advance to mitigate the issue by appropriate technological interventions, especially in the Food and Agricultural Sector which consumes huge amounts of freshwater, was needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AMRIT KAAL initiative was a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy for sustainable resource management for attaining sustainable growth of the nation, Dr. Chindi Vasudevappa said and highlighted the “One World, One Health,” policy for maintaining the global ecosystem towards restoring and maintaining harmony and synergy.

Participating in the event through virtual mode, the Head – Regulatory, Marico Limited, Mumbai, Prabodh Halde, gave a brief note on the future trend in the food sector and the importance of traditional foods in imparting immunity to human health.

Stating that there was a vast opportunity in the rapidly growing agri-business ecosystem in India, he exhorted the students to take up food processing entrepreneurship apart from stressing the importance of commercialisation of food products and patenting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.