HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former NIFTEM-K VC predicts fresh water crisis

October 16, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The former Vice-Chancellor of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K), Chindi Vasudevappa, warned that shortage of fresh water could turn a crisis in a few decades.

Delivering the inaugural address at the World Food Day deliberations held at the NIFTEM-Thanjavur here on Monday, he said that everywhere there was a depletion of water resources observed and the water table was drastically going down.

In another 20 years, the fresh water crisis would become a concern to everyone. So, awakening in advance to mitigate the issue by appropriate technological interventions, especially in the Food and Agricultural Sector which consumes huge amounts of freshwater, was needed.

The AMRIT KAAL initiative was a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy for sustainable resource management for attaining sustainable growth of the nation, Dr. Chindi Vasudevappa said and highlighted the “One World, One Health,” policy for maintaining the global ecosystem towards restoring and maintaining harmony and synergy.

Participating in the event through virtual mode, the Head – Regulatory, Marico Limited, Mumbai, Prabodh Halde, gave a brief note on the future trend in the food sector and the importance of traditional foods in imparting immunity to human health.

Stating that there was a vast opportunity in the rapidly growing agri-business ecosystem in India, he exhorted the students to take up food processing entrepreneurship apart from stressing the importance of commercialisation of food products and patenting.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.