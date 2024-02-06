ADVERTISEMENT

Former MP Parasuraman, who defeated T.R. Baalu in 2014, dies 

February 06, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

K. Parasuraman

Former Thanjavur MP K. Parasuraman, 63, died at a private hospital in Chennai on Tuesday.

A native of Pudhur near Orathanadu, Parasuraman was elected to the 16th Lok Sabha from Thanjavur constituency as an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate in 2014 by defeating former Union Minister T.R. Baalu of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

He entered politics in 1985 and served as the president of Neelagiri village panchayat in Thanjavur district for three terms. He had quit the AIADMK and joined the DMK in 2021 but remained inactive in politics. He was admitted to a private hospital for cardiac treatment, where he breathed his last.

