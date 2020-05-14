Former MLC dead

Former Member of Legislative Council K. Meenakshi Sundaram (90) died of heart attack in a private hospital in Thanjavur on Thursday. Despite his advanced age, he had been serving as the State Organiser of JACTO-GEO and General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Thodakkapalli Asiriyar Mandram for long.

He is survived by his wife and a son M. Selvakumar, currently serving as Public Relations Officer in Nagapattinam district.

The last rites will be conducted on Friday at his residence in Thalaignayar.