ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister O.S. Manian requests urgent water supply for tail-end villages in Vedaranyam

Published - September 30, 2024 07:50 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Requesting immediate water supply to farmers in tail-end villages of Vedaranyam, former minister and Vedaranyam MLA O.S. Manian has written to Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his letter, Mr. Manian highlighted that farmers in the region had undertaken direct sowing of Samba crops, which were now three weeks old and showing signs of distress and withering.

Mr. Manian stressed the urgency of water release to save the crops, pointing out that the lack of rainfall in tail-end areas made the present regulated water release schedule insufficient.

He urged the government to release 25,000 cubic feet of water per second from Mettur Dam continuously for at least a month, or until the region received adequate rainfall.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US