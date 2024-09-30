GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Minister O.S. Manian requests urgent water supply for tail-end villages in Vedaranyam

Published - September 30, 2024 07:50 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Requesting immediate water supply to farmers in tail-end villages of Vedaranyam, former minister and Vedaranyam MLA O.S. Manian has written to Minister for Water Resources Durai Murugan.

In his letter, Mr. Manian highlighted that farmers in the region had undertaken direct sowing of Samba crops, which were now three weeks old and showing signs of distress and withering.

Mr. Manian stressed the urgency of water release to save the crops, pointing out that the lack of rainfall in tail-end areas made the present regulated water release schedule insufficient.

He urged the government to release 25,000 cubic feet of water per second from Mettur Dam continuously for at least a month, or until the region received adequate rainfall.

