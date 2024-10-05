ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister O.S. Manian escapes unhurt in car accident in Nagapattinam

Published - October 05, 2024 08:48 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and Vedaranayam MLA O.S. Manian narrowly escaped injury in a car accident on the East Coast Road near Karai Nagar on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when the driver of Mr. Manian’s car swerved to avoid a two-wheeler and rammed a wall of the Periyachi Amman Temple. The front portion of the vehicle was damaged, but both Mr. Manian and the driver escaped without serious injuries. They were immediately taken to Nagapattinam Government Medical College Hospital for first aid and are reported to be in stable condition.

