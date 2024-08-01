Former Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar signs register at CB-CID office

Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar on Thursday began signing at the Crime Branch Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) office here as per the condition of the bail granted to him by the Judicial Magistrate I.

In his bail order pertaining to a case filed by the Karur town police, which was later transferred to the CBCID, against Mr. Vijayabhaskar, the Judicial Magistrate had directed him to sign at the CBCID office in Karur daily morning and evening until further orders. In another land grab case filed by the Vangal police, the Judicial Magistrate, while granting bail to Mr. Vijayabhaskar, directed him to sign at the Vangal police at 1 p.m. daily.

As per the orders, the former Minister, appeared before the CBCID personnel in Karur and signed the register around 10.30 a.m. He visited the CBCID office again in the evening. Similarly, Mr. Vijayabhaskar visited the Vangal police station in the afternoon and signed the register.

Walks out from prison

Mr.Vijayabhaskar was welcomed by a large number of AIADMK cadre when he was released from the Central Prison in Tiruchi on Wednesday.

He told reporters that the cases filed against him were aimed at tarnishing his image. They were foisted out of political vendetta by the DMK government. Besides him, many of his friends, well-wishers, and employees were dragged into false cases. A fictitious story was penned by a group three months ago with the sole aim of targeting him. A civil matter was twisted to include criminal sections of the law, said Mr. Vijayabhaskar and added that the AIADMK men would not be intimidated by false cases.

Mr. Vijayabhaskar said the people were aware of the “person from Karur” who was responsible for filing cases against him. Since the DMK came to power, 31 cases were registered against him. All of them were politically motivated, he said.