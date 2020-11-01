Former minister leads road roko

Karur

01 November 2020 19:43 IST

This was staged following the death of a DMK partyman

The DMK cadre led by former Minister V. Senthil Balaji on Sunday staged a road roko on Gandhigramam Road, demanding registration of a murder case by the police following the “mysterious death” of a partyman purportedly in a clash with AIADMK members.

According to sources, the AIADMK and the DMK cadres had put up flex boards featuring pictures of their leaders on the occasion of the kumbabishegam of Vinayakar Temple on Mavadiyan Street on Friday. A tussle broke out between them and subsequently the banners were allegedly damaged and disfigured by the cadres of rival parties on Saturday.

Prabakaran (55), who was reportedly injured in the clash along with his son Vigneshwaran (28) had complained of chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during electrocardiogram analysis. Prabakaran’s body was subsequently taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur for post mortem.

Alleging that Prabakaran was killed in the clash, Mr. Senthil Balaji led the road roko. The DMK partymen demanded that the police register a murder case against one Nandakumar (20) and other AIADMK cadre responsible for the death of Prabakaran, and refused to receive the body after completion of post mortem.

Superintendent of Police Pagalavan reached out to the protesters promising suitable action, thereafter the DMK partymen dispersed. Traffic was thrown out of gear for more than two hours on Gandhigramam and Karur Road due to the road blockade.

Meanwhile, Nandakumar of AIADMK was booked under section 304/2 (causing death by negligence), police sources said.