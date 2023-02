February 20, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

Former Minister and senior DMK functionary S. N. M. Ubayadullah’s mortal remains were interred here on Monday.

The octogenarian died here on Sunday morning and his body was kept at his house for public homage. On Monday, it was brought to a burial ground on Gandhiji Road at Aathupalam in Thanjavur where it was interred.