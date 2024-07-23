ADVERTISEMENT

Former IRCTC ticket booking agent booked

Published - July 23, 2024 05:28 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A former IRCTC ticket booking agent has been booked for allegedly misusing his personal IRCTC ID to book tickets for third parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a Railway Protection Force release, Thanjavur RPF personnel received information that tickets were booked by the Kandiyur-based former IRCTC ticket booking agent using his personal IRCTC ID in the name of third parties for ‘some considerations’.

Subsequently, an RPF team visited the e-Sevai centre at Kandiyur run by K. Velumani of Avikkarai near Kandiyur on July 22. On inspection, the RPF team seized five live e-tickets booked through the shop owner’s personal ID and seven expired tickets.

Velumani reportedly confessed that he misused his ID for booking e-tickets for third parties and collected ₹30 to ₹50 as service charge from commuters. He was an authorised IRCTC ticket booking agent, but had not renewed his licence.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was arrested and produced before the court on Monday and was released on own bail with two sureties, the release added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US