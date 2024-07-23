GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former IRCTC ticket booking agent booked

Published - July 23, 2024 05:28 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A former IRCTC ticket booking agent has been booked for allegedly misusing his personal IRCTC ID to book tickets for third parties.

According to a Railway Protection Force release, Thanjavur RPF personnel received information that tickets were booked by the Kandiyur-based former IRCTC ticket booking agent using his personal IRCTC ID in the name of third parties for ‘some considerations’.

Subsequently, an RPF team visited the e-Sevai centre at Kandiyur run by K. Velumani of Avikkarai near Kandiyur on July 22. On inspection, the RPF team seized five live e-tickets booked through the shop owner’s personal ID and seven expired tickets.

Velumani reportedly confessed that he misused his ID for booking e-tickets for third parties and collected ₹30 to ₹50 as service charge from commuters. He was an authorised IRCTC ticket booking agent, but had not renewed his licence.

He was arrested and produced before the court on Monday and was released on own bail with two sureties, the release added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.