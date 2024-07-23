Former IRCTC ticket booking agent booked

A former IRCTC ticket booking agent has been booked for allegedly misusing his personal IRCTC ID to book tickets for third parties.

According to a Railway Protection Force release, Thanjavur RPF personnel received information that tickets were booked by the Kandiyur-based former IRCTC ticket booking agent using his personal IRCTC ID in the name of third parties for ‘some considerations’.

Subsequently, an RPF team visited the e-Sevai centre at Kandiyur run by K. Velumani of Avikkarai near Kandiyur on July 22. On inspection, the RPF team seized five live e-tickets booked through the shop owner’s personal ID and seven expired tickets.

Velumani reportedly confessed that he misused his ID for booking e-tickets for third parties and collected ₹30 to ₹50 as service charge from commuters. He was an authorised IRCTC ticket booking agent, but had not renewed his licence.

He was arrested and produced before the court on Monday and was released on own bail with two sureties, the release added.