Former Government Whip dies

Former Government Whip Durai Govindarajan, 90, of Vadakkur in Orathanadu block, died on Monday after a brief illness.

Durai Govindarajan was first elected to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly from Gandharvakottai Assembly Constituency in the DMK ticket in 1971. He later became the MLA of Thiruvonam in 1977 and represented the Thiruvaiyaru Assembly Segment in 1984 after winning in the AIADMK ticket. During his third stint as MLA, he served as the Government Whip.

Two years ago, he switched his allegiance to the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, where he served as the State Secretary of the Farmers Wing.

A few days ago, he fell ill and was admitted to a private hospital at Thanjavur where he breathed his last. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Tamizhaga Annaithu Vivasayigal Sangangalin Orunginaippu Kuzhu president P. R. Pandian paid homage to the body of Durai. Govindarajan at Vadakkur.