Former Food Minister blames DMK government for not ensuring enough water in Cauvery

October 05, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Lack of planning on the part of the Tamil Nadu government has led to inadequate supply of water for the current ‘kuruvai’ season, said former Food Minister R. Kamaraj.

He was leading a demonstration organised by the AIADMK at Thanjavur on Thursday condemning the DMK government for not ensuring adequate water supply for irrigation during the current ‘kuruvai’ season and the Congress government in Karnataka for not releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu as per the Supreme Court and Cauvery Water Management Authority directions.

Delta farmers took up ‘kuruvai’ cultivation in about 5 lakh acres this season based on the assurance given by the Tamil Nadu government but the crop withered for want of water in about 3.50 lakh acres, he charged.

As far as the ‘samba’ cultivation, the Delta farmers were in a dilemma since the Chief Minister M. K. Stalin had failed to obtain the required water from Karnataka. Hence they have not taken up the preparatory works for ‘samba’ cultivation which they would be taking up normally in about 13 lakh acres in the Delta region every year.

Taking a dig at the DMK, Mr. Kamaraj pointed out that though the Cauvery water-sharing issue had a long history of more than 200 years, it was handled deftly whenever the AIADMK remained in the power in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the gathering, former Health Minister, C.Vijayabaskar condemned the present government for not implementing the crop insurance scheme for ‘kuruvai’ after assuming power. Whereas, during the previous regime around ₹9,000 crore was disbursed as compensation for crop loss to farmers through insurance. The present government should at least concede the demand for disbursement of ₹35,000 per acre for compensating the ‘kuruvai’ crop loss to farmers.

Meanwhile, talking to the media at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district, the president, Coordination Committee of All Farmers Association in Tamil Nadu, P. R. Pandian registered his displeasure over Chief Minister M. K. Stalin for not initiating any steps to guide the farmers at this crucial juncture wherein the farmers were unable to decide whether to take up ‘samba’ cultivation or not.

Claiming that not only the Cauvery Delta had gone dry but a similar situation prevailed in Vaigai and Thamirabarani regions, Mr.Pandian exhorted the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the drought situation in the State and shoulder the responsibility to bale out the farmers who were badly affected.

