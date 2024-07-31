ADVERTISEMENT

Former councillor who was set ablaze inside temple, dies

Published - July 31, 2024 07:53 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A former municipal councillor who was allegedly set ablaze by a man inside a temple in Tharangambadi a few days ago has died without responding to treatment at the Thanjavur Government Hospital on late Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thamba alias Arun, 42, a former councillor of the Tharangambadi Municipality, was an astrologer and president of the local Rotary Club. On July 26, he visited the ancient Masilamannathar Temple in Thangarangambadi. While praying at the Dakshinamurthy shrine, someone poured kerosene over him, set him ablaze, and fled the spot.

Arun was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital with 60% burns. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

The Porayar police, who had registered a case, have not made any arrests yet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US