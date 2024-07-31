GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former councillor who was set ablaze inside temple, dies

Published - July 31, 2024 07:53 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A former municipal councillor who was allegedly set ablaze by a man inside a temple in Tharangambadi a few days ago has died without responding to treatment at the Thanjavur Government Hospital on late Tuesday.

Thamba alias Arun, 42, a former councillor of the Tharangambadi Municipality, was an astrologer and president of the local Rotary Club. On July 26, he visited the ancient Masilamannathar Temple in Thangarangambadi. While praying at the Dakshinamurthy shrine, someone poured kerosene over him, set him ablaze, and fled the spot.

Arun was admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital with 60% burns. Despite efforts to save him, he succumbed to his injuries.

The Porayar police, who had registered a case, have not made any arrests yet.

