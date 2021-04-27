Former college professor passes away

TIRUCHI

27 April 2021 18:42 IST

Former professor and head of department of English in Jamal Mohamed College, S. Albert, who made his name as an enthusiast of Tamil theatre and literary arts in the city, passed away in Bengaluru on Monday due to cardiac arrest. He was 82.

Mr. Albert was born in Thoothukudi and did his schooling in St. Joseph’s College Higher Secondary School, Tiruchi. He graduated in history from St. Joseph’s College and spent four years as a tutor of English in his alma mater before pursuing his Masters in English Literature from there.

He joined Jamal Mohamed College as a lecturer in English and retired in 1997 as head of the department after a long and storied career. He played a key role in the city’s Reader’s Forum, an informal group of writers, aspirants, aesthetes, and Cine Forum, a film society that was founded in the late 1960s.

A writer of fiction and poetry, Mr. Albert was also active on stage. He directed plays for Tiruchi Nataka Sangam and scripted a Tamil play, Nazareth Nayakan, on the life of Jesus Christ.

He is survived by two sons.