Former Chief Secretary becomes member of BIM’s Board of Governors

The former chief secretary of Tamil Nadu, K. Shanmugam, has become a member of the Board of Governors of the Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tiruchi.

In a press release, BIM director Asit K. Barma said: “Mr. Shanmugam’s deep knowledge and experience in public finance and policymaking augur well with our public policy and management initiatives. Members of the Board of Governors at BIM actively engage with the stakeholders, and many even take classes for our students. Mr. Shanmugam’s induction will immensely benefit the students and the faculty. He will often be seen in our classrooms.”

