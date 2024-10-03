ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Secretary becomes member of BIM’s Board of Governors

Published - October 03, 2024 07:40 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

K. Shanmugam

The former chief secretary of Tamil Nadu, K. Shanmugam, has become a member of the Board of Governors of the Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tiruchi.

In a press release, BIM director Asit K. Barma said: “Mr. Shanmugam’s deep knowledge and experience in public finance and policymaking augur well with our public policy and management initiatives. Members of the Board of Governors at BIM actively engage with the stakeholders, and many even take classes for our students. Mr. Shanmugam’s induction will immensely benefit the students and the faculty. He will often be seen in our classrooms.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US