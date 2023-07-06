July 06, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act, Tiruchi, on Thursday convicted and sentenced a former Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Tiruchi Region, and a former Senior Drug Inspector to undergo four year rigorous imprisonment each in a case of bribery that was booked against them by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC), Tiruchi unit in May 2008.

The Court also convicted and sentenced an employee of a medical shop in Tiruchi City to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment in the same case. Those sentenced were K. Parthiban (62) - former Assistant Director of Drugs Control, Tiruchi, R. Sivapunniyam (70), former Senior Drug Inspector and R. Sekar (42) an employee of the medical shop at Thillai Nagar here.

The case against Parthiban and Sivapunniyam was that they demanded and obtained ₹ 7,000 as bribe amount from P. Anbarasu - the complainant - for processing, recommending and granting licence to Anbarasu to run a wholesale medical store in Woraiyur here. The bribe money was obtained through Sekar.

The DVAC, Tiruchi unit, acting on a complaint from Anbarasu booked a case and arrested the three accused after booking a case against them under different provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

While delivering the verdict, the Special Court convicted and sentenced Sivapunniyam and Parthiban to undergo one year rigorous imprisonment each and slapped a fine of ₹ 10,000 each on them for the offence under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The Court sentenced both to undergo three year rigorous imprisonment each and slapped a fine of ₹10,000 each for the offence under Section 13 (2) read with Section 13 (1) (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The sentence would run concurrently.

Sekar was convicted and sentenced to undergo three year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 for the offence under section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.