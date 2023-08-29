HamberMenu
Former AIADMK Minister Vijayabaskar, wife appear before Pudukottai Court in disproportionate assets case

August 29, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Former Health Minister and AIADMK sitting MLA of Viralimalai Assembly constituency C. Vijayabaskar and his wife Ramya appeared before the Principal District Court in Pudukottai on Tuesday in connection with the disproportionate assets case booked against them by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Pudukottai unit. 

Mr. Vijayabaskar had appeared before the court on August 5 and was ordered to appear again with his wife on August 29. Mr. Vijayabaskar and his wife appeared in the morning before the court which posted the case for next hearing on September 26, prosecution sources said. 

The DVAC had filed the chargesheet along with documents against Mr. Vijayabaskar and his wife in May this year. The check period taken in the case was from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021 during which period Mr. Vijayabaskar a Minister in the then AIADMK cabinet. 

The case against Mr. Vijayabaskar and his wife is that they had amassed wealth to the tune of ₹35.79 crore disproportionate to their known sources of income. They were also in the possession of movable and immovable properties in the form of vehicles, farmlands, a crusher unit, jewellery and other property also disproportionate to their known sources of income.

