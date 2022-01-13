Tiruchirapalli

Former AIADMK Minister Rajenthra Bhalaji released from prison

Former AIADMK Minister, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji, was released from the Central Prison in Tiruchi on Thursday morning on bail.

Acting on a bail order granted by the Supreme Court, the prison authorities released him from judicial custody. A handful of AIADMK cadres were present when he walked out of the prison.

Sources said that the former Minister later proceeded to Virudhunagar.

Mr. Bhalaji was arrested in Karnataka over a job scam case, and produced before a Judicial Magistrate in Virudhunagar on Thursday last. After a few hours of detention in a Madurai prison, he was transferred to the Central Prison in Tiruchi.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 11:47:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/former-aiadmk-minister-rajenthra-bhalaji-released-from-prison/article38264668.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY