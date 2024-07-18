Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar arrested in another case

Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar was arrested on Wednesday in another land grab case registered by the Vangal police.

He was among 13 persons booked by the Vangal police for allegedly grabbing valuable parcels of land at Kunnampatti and Thoranakkalpatti in Karur district. While Mr. Vijayabhaskar was named as the first accused, his brother Sekar was the second accused. They were booked under Sections 247 (fraud), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 324 (causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping), 504 (provocation to break public peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to a complaint by Prakash of Kuppuchipalayam, Mr. Vijayabhaskar, along with a group of persons, threatened his daughter Shobana and made her register two properties at Kunnampatti and Thoranakkalpatti in the names of D. Ragu of Kancheepuram, M. Sidhardhan of Erode, besides N. Marappan and S. Selvaraj of Karur. She was coerced into signing away these properties, worth about ₹100 crore. While the original documents of the properties were with him (the complainant), the accused had produced a ‘non-traceable certificate’ obtained by concealing facts from the Sub-Registrar of Mela Karur and registered the documents.

The Vangal police on Thursday served the arrest documents on Mr. Vijayabhaskar in the Tiruchi Central Prison, where he is lodged after he was arrested in a similar case investigated by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID). Meanwhile, the District Principal Sessions Court adjourned the hearing of Mr. Vijayabhaskar’s bail petition in this case to July 22.

