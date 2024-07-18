GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar arrested in another case

Published - July 18, 2024 07:32 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Former AIADMK Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar was arrested on Wednesday in another land grab case registered by the Vangal police.

He was among 13 persons booked by the Vangal police for allegedly grabbing valuable parcels of land at Kunnampatti and Thoranakkalpatti in Karur district. While Mr. Vijayabhaskar was named as the first accused, his brother Sekar was the second accused. They were booked under Sections 247 (fraud), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 324 (causing hurt), 365 (kidnapping), 504 (provocation to break public peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to a complaint by Prakash of Kuppuchipalayam, Mr. Vijayabhaskar, along with a group of persons, threatened his daughter Shobana and made her register two properties at Kunnampatti and Thoranakkalpatti in the names of D. Ragu of Kancheepuram, M. Sidhardhan of Erode, besides N. Marappan and S. Selvaraj of Karur. She was coerced into signing away these properties, worth about ₹100 crore. While the original documents of the properties were with him (the complainant), the accused had produced a ‘non-traceable certificate’ obtained by concealing facts from the Sub-Registrar of Mela Karur and registered the documents.

The Vangal police on Thursday served the arrest documents on Mr. Vijayabhaskar in the Tiruchi Central Prison, where he is lodged after he was arrested in a similar case investigated by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID). Meanwhile, the District Principal Sessions Court adjourned the hearing of Mr. Vijayabhaskar’s bail petition in this case to July 22.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.