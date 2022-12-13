Formation of road between Mukkombu and Butterfly Park hangs in balance

December 13, 2022 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The stalemate over the dispute between the Water Resources and Forest Departments over the ownership of a piece of land has delayed the completion of the road between Mukkombu (Upper Anicut) and the Butterfly Park in Srirangam.

Construction of the road is one of the components of the construction of a new barrage across the Kollidam River at Mukkombu. The project is being taken up at a cost of ₹387.6 crore. Larson and Tubro (L&T), which is executing the project for the Water Resources Department of the State Government, has already completed the construction of the barrage. It has already been brought into use. Laying of a road along the bund along the Cauvery river from Mukkombu to Butterfly Park, which (bund) suffered extensive damage in the 2004 floods, is the only pending work.

Since it was felt that it was important to strengthen the bund, the WRD included the component in the construction of the new barrage. It had planned to upgrade the bund for a distance of 6.5 km into a black top road so as to facilitate the visitors of Mukkombu to go to directly to Butterfly Park in Srirangam.

Dispute arouse between the two departments after the WRD completed nearly 70% of the works in June. Claiming that the land on which the road work was taken up was a reserve forest (RF), the Forest Department officials prevented the road work. However, the WRD went ahead with the work by claiming that it was classified as “Podhu Karai” (public bund) under the control of the Public Work Department (Now WRD) in the revenue records. Since both WRD and the Forest Department did not budge from their stand, the revenue officials intervened in it. Collector M. Pradeep Kumar also made a spot inspection a few months ago to verify the claims Based on the documents available with the Revenue Department, he had asked the WRD to resume the work.

However, it is said that the Forest officials continued to prevent the road work. The forest personnel on patrol along the bund were said to have blocked the construction workers when they resumed the road work on a few occasions.

“The forest personnel block our workers whenever we attempt to continue road work. Only about 30 % of work is remaining. But, we could not do it,” a senior official of the WRD told The Hindu.

It is said the matter was taken to the notice of WRD Secretary Sandeep Saxena when he visited Mukkombu a few days ago. He had reportedly promised to solve the issue by taking it up with the Secretary of Forest Department.