Formation of new district not likely to influence voting pattern

An erosion in the sense of euphoria among locals over formation of Mayiladuthurai district by the AIADMK government towards the end of its tenure seems palpable, throwing up indications that this factor may not influence the voting pattern in the Assembly election.

The new district encompassing Mayiladuthurai, Sirkazhi and Poompuhar Assembly segments came into being last December, but while there was no delay in creating a new revenue division with Sirkazhi as headquarters, the demand of the people for creation of new taluks was not addressed. For instance, there was a pressing need for creation of a taluk for the convenience of residents in Kollidam and surroundings, said Govindaraju, a resident of Sirkazhi.

Though the district came into being, no commitment was given to the demand of locals for a government medical college and other major projects including a new bus stand befitting the district status and a ring road. The residents in Mayiladuthurai town, in fact, are seething with anger over leakages in underground drainage pipelines, C. Senthilvel, president of Mayiladuthurai Chamber of Commerce, said.

Right now, the formation of the new district is a major relief for mid-level government officials who earlier had to travel for nearly 70 km to the district headquarters for official meetings or other duty-related tasks. To a substantial extent, the public have also benefitted since the need for them to travel to Nagapattinam to obtain important certifications from the top-level officials was obviated

“Nevertheless, the sense of euphoria over formation of the new district seems to have completely evaporated. Solutions to many issues are what the public look for,” a professor of a college in Mayiladuthurai said.

According to K. Rajendran, advocate and a senior functionary of BJP, the positive impact of formation of the new district in the voting pattern is likely to a limited extent in Poompuhar and Sirkazhi constituencies where the ruling party has retained the sitting MLAs as its candidates.