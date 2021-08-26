Formalin found in 350 kg of fish in Kasivilangi market

A total of 650 kg of fish, spoilt and laced with formalin, was seized at Woraiyur Kasivilangi Fish Market by officials of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Thursday.

On inspecting five wholesale and nine retail outlets and three container lorries parked at the market, the officials led by R. Ramesh Babu, Designated Officer, Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tiruchi, and Deputy Director of Fisheries, R. Sharmila found 300 kg of fish laced with formalin, a cancer-inducing chemical used illegally to preserve fish, and 300 kg of spoilt fish.

With the help of rapid test kits to identify formalin, the team said the chemical was used to prevent fish from decaying quickly. Traders and suppliers used it to extend the storage life of fish.

The seized fish was destroyed while action would be taken against the sellers, official sources said.

Mr. Babu said selling fish laced with formalin was a punishable offence. He also warned the public to avoid purchasing such fish and urged them to alert authorities of FSSAI if they came across such adulteration.